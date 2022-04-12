Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.66

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.68, with a volume of 186956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.72.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

