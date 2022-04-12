Elitium Market Cap Reaches $63.02 Million (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $63.02 million and $716,721.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00005673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00034939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00104457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

