Elrond Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.37 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $154.67 or 0.00389591 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $123.70 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00190095 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00051682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,783,913 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

