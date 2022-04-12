Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $10,589.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

DarkCrypto (DARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001046 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,061,185 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

