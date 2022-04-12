Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New $8.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

EXK opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $894.10 million, a P/E ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 988,813 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 330,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,258 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 75,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

