Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 7% on Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares shot up 7% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $8.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Endeavour Silver traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. 193,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,384,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $951.67 million, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.