Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$8.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.43.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 395,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,460. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.72. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.28 and a one year high of C$9.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.