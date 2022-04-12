Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 2.8%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 23,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,016,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

