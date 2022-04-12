Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will post sales of $645.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $629.10 million to $661.80 million. Energizer reported sales of $685.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,349,000 after acquiring an additional 172,662 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,336,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,306,000 after acquiring an additional 44,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

