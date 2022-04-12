Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 123,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,459,444 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

