Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.23

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.23 and traded as high as $20.92. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 466,592 shares.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.