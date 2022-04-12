Enfusion Inc’s (NYSE:ENFN) Lock-Up Period To End on April 19th

Enfusion’s (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 19th. Enfusion had issued 18,750,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $318,750,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Enfusion’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENFN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
ENFN stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
