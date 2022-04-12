Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ENI worth $43,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $4,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 102,386 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of ENI by 32.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 3,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,074. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.98) to €14.90 ($16.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.32.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

