Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.29

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and traded as low as $36.86. Enova International shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 205,444 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,631 shares of company stock worth $426,593. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 128.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

