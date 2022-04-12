Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.29

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and traded as low as $36.86. Enova International shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 205,444 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.
The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,631 shares of company stock worth $426,593. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 128.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
