Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $287.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $300.24 million. Enviva reported sales of $241.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enviva.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

NYSE EVA opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 1.07. Enviva has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

