EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.45.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $305.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

