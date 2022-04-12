Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Equifax by 4.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $218.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.76. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.42.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.