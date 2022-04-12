Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several research firms recently commented on EQX. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.89. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.