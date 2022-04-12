Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$88.50 to C$85.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equitable Group traded as low as C$63.16 and last traded at C$63.12, with a volume of 45893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.59.

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.25.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total value of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,182,395.56. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 10.2117661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.