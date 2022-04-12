Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NYSE AXS opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.