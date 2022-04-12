Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MetLife, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MetLife in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 223,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

