Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WD-40’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WD-40 in a report released on Monday, April 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.72. WD-40 has a one year low of $170.44 and a one year high of $286.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in WD-40 by 30.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in WD-40 by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 141.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.