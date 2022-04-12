Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 12th (ADNT, ATASY, BEN, COHU, CSCO, DAN, ENJY, FFIV, FHI, FISV)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 12th:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adient expects its near-term results to continue to be impacted by temporary operating inefficiencies, COVID-related cost, increased freight costs, tough labor market and logistical challenges. Adient expects these headwinds to abate only in the latter half of 2022. The company anticipates a full year net commodity headwind of $95 million. Unfavorable foreign currency translations are likely to clip its margins, going forward. Adient also anticipates its fiscal 2022 sales to be negatively impacted to the tune of around $100 million owing to the divestiture of its metals operation in Turkey. Further, technology change will require Adient to increase its capital spending in order to evolve its business profile towards new products, which may mar its near-term cash flows. Amid the several headwinds faced by the firm, Adient is viewed as a risky bet.”

Get Adient plc alerts:

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.50.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $280.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $28.50 price target on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc. currently has $126.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $144.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $126.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $144.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $94.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00.

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has GBX 8,600 ($112.07) target price on the stock.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $35.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $35.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $91.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $65.25 target price on the stock.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire invests systematically to enhance the reliability of operations and efficiently serve an expanding customer base. The utility is inclined toward utilizing technologies for advancing operations to improve its service and reduce costs. The company plans to lower methane emissions by 73% within 2035 from 2005 levels. The utility has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term obligations. The company continues to boost its shareholder value through dividend hikes. Shares of Spire have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Yet, adherence to environmental laws and expenses to protect pipelines might escalate expenses. Dependence on its subsidiaries to meet all financial needs also acts as a headwind. Spire’s operations are exposed to cyber security risks, thereby maximizing the chances of misuse of confidential data.”

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SThree Plc is engaged in staffing businesses. It provides permanent and contract specialist staff to its client base. The company’s brand comprises Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Newington International, JP Gray, Hyden and Orgtel. It operates primarily in Australia and Europe. SThree Plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $138.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas. “

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $16.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $174.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.