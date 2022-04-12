Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 12th (ACRE, ADT, APDN, APLE, AQN, AREC, ARGO, ARKAY, ATER, ATNI)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 12th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate Co alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Big Lots has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company has been battling escalated freight costs, which hurt its gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Also, comparable sales fell 2.3%. Management stated that its sales were below expectations due to major inclement weather conditions in January and the impact of omicron on traffic besides some inventory challenges. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, Big Lots envisions earnings per share to be $1.10-$1.20, implying a decline from $2.62 reported in the year-ago period. That said, the company has been gaining from its transformation initiative, referred to as Operation North Star. Additionally, the company is experiencing strong e-commerce growth, buoyed by the Buy Online Pick-up In Store functionality and curbside pickup. The company’s store growth plans also bode well.”

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro for the second quarter have been decreasing over the past month. The company is expected to benefit from synergies of the Sunlight Supply acquisition. The buyout provides it with a modern and cost-efficient supply chain. The company’s prospects in the hydroponic products appear bright in the long term. It is likely to gain from long-term prospects and cost-saving opportunities associated with the Hawthorne division. It is witnessing strong sales in the unit. Moreover, the company is gaining from the new line of organic plant food products. However, the oversupply of cannabis is likely to exert pressure on growth in the Hawthorne segment. High debt and increased commodity costs are other concerns. It has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teva faces challenges in the form of generic erosion of some branded drugs including Copaxone, pricing erosion in the U.S. generics business, a high debt load and a sparse branded pipeline. Nonetheless, new drugs Austedo and Ajovy are emerging as significant drivers of sales growth. With improving operational efficiencies, significant debt reduction over the past four years, and improving fundamentals, we believe the company may return to growth in a couple of years. Teva, however, is involved in an opioid litigation and faces DOJ investigations on allocations of price fixing. A potential settlement on opioid litigation in the next 12 months can be an important catalyst for the stock. There are concerns about Teva’s generic products’ growth due to the lack of new growth drivers following limited launches. Teva’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Yum China have underperformed the industry in the past year, emphasis on menu innovation, unit expansion and digitalization efforts are likely to aid the company in the upcoming periods. The company is gradually shifting toward digital and content marketing to expand customer base. Also, focus on logistics center openings and supply chain security bode well. With a focus on improving customer experience and operating efficiency, the company stated continued investments in this direction. The company has set aside $1 billion in IT and digital-related investments over the next few years. However, coronavirus related woes persists. This along with costs stemming from wage inflation, promotion, packaging upgrades, menu innovation and technological novelty remain concerns. Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined.”

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lightning eMotors is a provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets. It designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors, formerly known as GigCapital3 Inc., is based in United States. “

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.