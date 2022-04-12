Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.39 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQBK opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $505.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $94,251 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 29,288.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 31,924 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

