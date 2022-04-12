Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 52,402 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 52,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $949,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,970.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 99,306 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,788,501.06.

On Monday, March 7th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,184,005.92.

On Friday, March 4th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,692. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $885.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Funko by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Funko by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

