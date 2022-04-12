Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

