Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. 859,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,521. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.19.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.