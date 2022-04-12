Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

ESNT opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Essent Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Essent Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 131,365 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

