Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Down 15.5% This Week

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $73,168.23 and approximately $2,309.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.89 or 0.07570848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00094615 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

