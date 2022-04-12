ETHPlus (ETHP) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00

ETHPlus (ETHP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One ETHPlus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPlus has a total market cap of $2,617.99 and $5.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ETHPlus

ETHPlus (CRYPTO:ETHP) is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net . ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

ETHPlus Coin Trading

