European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.90.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $19,874,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 615,333 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

