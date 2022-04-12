Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 267,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 255,576 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 241,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 103,386 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

