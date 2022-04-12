Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 267,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 255,576 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 241,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 103,386 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

