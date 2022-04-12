Everipedia (IQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.57 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $113.41 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.53 or 0.07565315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,699.68 or 0.99995822 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,225 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

