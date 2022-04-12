Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will post sales of $289.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.40 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $215.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

EVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Evolent Health stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $24,649,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $14,833,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,661,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,850,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

