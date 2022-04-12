ExcelFin Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 19th (NASDAQ:XFINU)

ExcelFin Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 19th. ExcelFin Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

XFINU stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFINU. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

