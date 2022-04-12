Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIF. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

EIF opened at C$41.85 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

