Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Trading Up 0.8%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

