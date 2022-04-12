F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $280.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.36.

Shares of FFIV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. F5 has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F5 will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,029 shares of company stock worth $2,817,711 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of F5 by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 97,765 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

