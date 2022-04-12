FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $30.15 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,448,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 139,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 259,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 210,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $5,934,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.86 and a 200 day moving average of $163.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

