Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 740.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of FDIS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 99,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,041. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71.

