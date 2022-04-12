Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.85% from the stock’s previous close.

FNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,292. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,537,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

