Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,866 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 1,143.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,331,000 after acquiring an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,054 shares of company stock valued at $36,480,864 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.86.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.