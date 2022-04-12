Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $290.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.33.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.67.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

