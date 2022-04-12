Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $157.51 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $153.84 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

