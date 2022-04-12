Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FITB stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

