Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $1.25 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $17,615,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,973,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $9,696,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

NYSE:TTE opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.