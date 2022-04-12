Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Tobam boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.93.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.