Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after buying an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,811,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 608,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,383,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

NYSE EGP opened at $203.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.15 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.47.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

